Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet (HWM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 35.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Howmet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Sales- Engine Products' stands at $967.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' will reach $403.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' to reach $262.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' reaching $240.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' will reach $293.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' at $291.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' should come in at $274.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products' will likely reach $315.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $233 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels' of $61.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures' should arrive at $39.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems' to come in at $104.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter last year.



Howmet shares have witnessed a change of +13.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HWM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

