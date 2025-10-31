Howmet (HWM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Howmet (HWM) reported revenue of $2.09 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion, representing a surprise of +2.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Sales- Engine Products : $1.11 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Total Sales- Forged Wheels : $247 million versus $234.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $247 million versus $234.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Total Sales- Engineered Structures : $291 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $298.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

: $291 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $298.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%. Total Sales- Fastening Systems : $448 million versus $438.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $448 million versus $438.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products : $368 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $355.25 million.

: $368 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $355.25 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels : $73 million compared to the $63.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $73 million compared to the $63.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures : $58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.24 million.

: $58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.24 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems: $138 million versus $129.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Howmet have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

