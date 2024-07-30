Howmet (HWM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Howmet (HWM) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Howmet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Sales- Engine Products : $934 million compared to the $915.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $934 million compared to the $915.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Total Sales- Fastening Systems : $394 million versus $381.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

: $394 million versus $381.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Total Sales- Engineered Structures : $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%.

: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $257.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.3%. Total Sales- Forged Wheels : $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $278 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $287.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial : $979 million versus $943.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.

: $979 million versus $943.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense : $290 million compared to the $286.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $290 million compared to the $286.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation : $346 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $350.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $346 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $350.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other : $265 million versus $267.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $265 million versus $267.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products : $292 million compared to the $258.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $292 million compared to the $258.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels : $75 million compared to the $79.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $75 million compared to the $79.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures : $40 million versus $36.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $40 million versus $36.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems : $101 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.88 million.

Shares of Howmet have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

