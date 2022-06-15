Howmet (HWM) Gains 9.4% in Six Months: More Room to Rally?

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s HWM performance appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 9.4% in the past six months. Strength across its businesses, healthy liquidity position, solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy led to the positive market sentiments around the stock.

This Pittsburgh, PA-based player, with a $13.5-billion market capitalization, belongs to the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. Howmet currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, shares of Howmet have outperformed its industry’s decline of 8.6% and the S&P 500’s decrease of 19.8%.

Factors Favoring the Stock

Howmet is poised to gain from its presence in the diverse end markets, which allows it to offset risks associated with a single market. Strength in the end markets like commercial transportation, aerospace-defense, aerospace-commercial, general industrial, industrial gas turbine and others will likely benefit HWM in the near term. It saw year-over-year revenue growth of 10% from commercial transportation and 29% from commercial aerospace in the first quarter of 2022. Its second-quarter revenues are anticipated in the range of $1.35-$1.39 billion.



Howmet’s robust product portfolio, effective pricing policies and cost-reduction efforts are likely to drive its performance over time. Howmet predicts earnings (excluding special items) of $1.33-$1.45, with the midpoint at $1.39, for 2022. The second-quarter 2022 earnings are anticipated to be 31-33 cents per share.



Solid liquidity position has been aiding HWM over time. Exiting first-quarter 2022, Howmet’s available cash balance was $522 million. Howmet also had a revolving credit facility of $1 billion (set to mature in September 2026) exiting the quarter. HWM anticipates an adjusted free cash flow of $575-$675 million for 2022.



Howmet remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payouts. In first-quarter 2022, HWM repurchased 5 million shares for $175 million and paid out dividends of $9 million to its shareholders. Also, HWM repurchased 3 million shares for $100 million in January 2022.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Howmet’s 2022 earnings of $1.41 has been revised 2.2% upward from the 60-day-ago figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $1.82, having moved 1.1% north over the same time frame.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies from the Construction sector are discussed below:



Century Communities, Inc. CCS presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CCS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here..



CCS’s earnings estimates have increased 13.8% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 40.9% in the past six months.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.8%, on average.



In the past 60 days, FIX’s earnings estimates have increased 13.8% for 2022. The stock has declined 11.2% in the past six months.



Granite Construction Incorporated GVA is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. GVA’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 7.1% for 2022. The same has declined 20.9% in the past six months.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.