Howmet (HWM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Howmet (HWM) was down 4.63% at $272.79. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Howmet in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.23, marking a 35.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 17.52% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.98 per share and a revenue of $9.74 billion, indicating changes of +32.1% and +18.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Howmet should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Howmet boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Howmet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.8.

Meanwhile, HWM's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HWM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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