Howmet (HWM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Howmet (HWM) ended the recent trading session at $188.83, demonstrating a -1.47% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries had gained 4.27% lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.59% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Howmet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.9, marking a 26.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.04 billion, indicating a 11.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.57 per share and a revenue of $8.12 billion, indicating changes of +32.71% and +9.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Howmet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Howmet boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Howmet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.79.

We can also see that HWM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. HWM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.