Howmet Aerospace (WBAG:HWM) Price Target Increased by 11.47% to 200.05

The average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace (WBAG:HWM) has been revised to € 200,05 / share. This is an increase of 11.47% from the prior estimate of € 179,47 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 126,65 to a high of € 227,00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.18% from the latest reported closing price of € 152,50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,996 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 7.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.39%, an increase of 31.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 455,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,733K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,807K shares , representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 90.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,101K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,126K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 49.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,982K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,790K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 29.93% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,617K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,064K shares , representing a decrease of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 87.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,458K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,254K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 29.78% over the last quarter.

