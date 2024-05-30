News & Insights

Stocks

Howmet Aerospace Shareholders Back Incentive Plan and Elect Directors

May 30, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Howmet Aerospace (HWM).

At the 2024 Howmet Aerospace Annual Meeting, shareholders greenlit the Amended Stock Incentive Plan, set to run until 2034, enabling equity awards like share units and stock options for employees and non-employee directors. All 10 director nominees were elected for a one-year term, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent auditor, an executive compensation plan received approval, but a proposal on voting for excessive golden parachutes was rejected.

See more data about HWM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HWM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.