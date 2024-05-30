Howmet Aerospace Shareholders Back Incentive Plan and Elect Directors

The latest announcement is out from Howmet Aerospace (HWM).

At the 2024 Howmet Aerospace Annual Meeting, shareholders greenlit the Amended Stock Incentive Plan, set to run until 2034, enabling equity awards like share units and stock options for employees and non-employee directors. All 10 director nominees were elected for a one-year term, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent auditor, an executive compensation plan received approval, but a proposal on voting for excessive golden parachutes was rejected.

