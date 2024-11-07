Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $135 from $105 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to $135 from $105 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise. Howmet also highlighted continued upside in its spares business, and RBC believes that it will benefit from continued balance sheet strength and strong incremental margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

