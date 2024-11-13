Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $135 from $100 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to $135 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm anticipates the orderbook outlook for Howmet products to remain “robust for years to come” given recent years of OEM underproduction, increased demand for spare engine parts, and record backlogs, the analyst tells investors. The firm raised its relative multiple to reflect the strengthening defense demand and exposure to nuclear demand through IGT turbine blades, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HWM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.