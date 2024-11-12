Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $129 from $113 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to $129 from $113 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes estimates continue to move higher despite ongoing aerospace production disruptions, as spares demand and share gains fill the gap near term.

