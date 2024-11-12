Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $129 from $113 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to $129 from $113 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes estimates continue to move higher despite ongoing aerospace production disruptions, as spares demand and share gains fill the gap near term.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HWM:
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $130 from $100 at Barclays
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $119 from $108 at Goldman Sachs
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $125 from $110 at TD Cowen
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $130 from $115 at BTIG
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $135 from $105 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.