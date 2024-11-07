Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $120 from $103 at UBS

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons raised the firm’s price target on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to $120 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the earnings report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HWM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.