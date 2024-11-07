Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $120 from $103 at UBS

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons raised the firm’s price target on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to $120 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the earnings report.
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $125 from $110 at TD Cowen
- Howmet Aerospace price target raised to $144 from $113 at Baird
- Howmet Aerospace Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings
- Howmet Aerospace sees Q4 EPS 70c-71c, consensus 69c
- Howmet Aerospace sees FY24 EPS $2.65- $2.66 , consensus $2.59
