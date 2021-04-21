Howmet Aerospace Inc.'s (NYSE:HWM) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 64.5x Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Howmet Aerospace has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:HWM Price Based on Past Earnings April 21st 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Howmet Aerospace.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Howmet Aerospace's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 67% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 51% each year during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Howmet Aerospace's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Howmet Aerospace's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Howmet Aerospace maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Howmet Aerospace has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

