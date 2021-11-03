Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.68, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWM was $30.68, representing a -14.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.03 and a 71.11% increase over the 52 week low of $17.93.

HWM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). HWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports HWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.58%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hwm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HWM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HWM as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an decrease of -6.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HWM at 3.75%.

