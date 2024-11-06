Howmet Aerospace Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $332 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $290 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $1.835 billion from $1.658 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $332 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.835 Bln vs. $1.658 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.850 - $1.890 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 - $2.67 Full year revenue guidance: $7.390 - $7.430 Bln

