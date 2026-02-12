Markets
HWM

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

February 12, 2026 — 07:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $372 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $426 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $2.168 billion from $1.891 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $372 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $2.168 Bln vs. $1.891 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.09 To $ 1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.225 B To $ 2.245 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HWM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.