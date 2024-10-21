Is Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Howmet (HWM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Howmet is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HWM has moved about 95% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 17.6%. This means that Howmet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.3%.

The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Howmet belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.5% so far this year, so HWM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Toll Brothers falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Howmet and Toll Brothers as they could maintain their solid performance.

