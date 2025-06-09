Is Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Howmet (HWM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Howmet is one of 54 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HWM has moved about 60.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 20.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Howmet is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.6%.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.8% so far this year, meaning that HWM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #47. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Howmet and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

