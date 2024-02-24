Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 69.36

The average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has been revised to 69.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of 61.82 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.30% from the latest reported closing price of 65.87 / share.

Howmet Aerospace Declares $0.05 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 will receive the payment on February 26, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $65.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.33%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 464,241K shares. The put/call ratio of HWM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,097K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,507K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 83.66% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 17,111K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,827K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 68.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 15,357K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,007K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 57.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,064K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,239K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 15.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,170K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.