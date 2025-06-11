Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Opinions on Q1 2025 Earnings Surge

Recent discussions on X about Howmet Aerospace (HWM) have been buzzing with reactions to the company’s strong Q1 2025 performance and its impressive stock surge. Many users have highlighted the company’s record revenue growth and significant year-over-year increase in earnings per share, with some pointing to a remarkable climb of over 100% in stock price as a sign of robust investor confidence. The aerospace sector’s overall momentum seems to be fueling excitement, with several posts noting Howmet’s strategic position within this thriving industry.

Additionally, there’s been notable chatter around analyst upgrades and price target increases for HWM, with some on X suggesting that the stock could see further gains due to its operational strengths in engine products and commercial aerospace. Conversations also touch on the broader implications of industry trends, such as supply chain challenges and geopolitical factors like tariffs, which have previously impacted the company. These discussions reflect a dynamic mix of optimism and caution as stakeholders assess Howmet’s future trajectory.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Howmet Aerospace Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HWM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.

Howmet Aerospace Insider Trading Activity

Howmet Aerospace insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PLANT (Executive Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 800,000 shares for an estimated $125,570,480 .

. NEIL EDWARD MARCHUK (EVP, HR) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,756,017

LOLA FELICE LIN (EVP, CL&CO and Secretary) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $902,885

BARBARA LOU SHULTZ (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $193,962

Howmet Aerospace Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of Howmet Aerospace stock to their portfolio, and 449 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Howmet Aerospace Government Contracts

We have seen $1,029,376 of award payments to $HWM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Howmet Aerospace Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Howmet Aerospace Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HWM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HWM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 01/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.