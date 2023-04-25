Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Howmet Aerospace said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $43.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 459,977K shares. The put/call ratio of HWM is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace is 47.91. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of 43.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Howmet Aerospace is 6,236MM, an increase of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 34,693K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,151K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 20,940K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 18,707K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,652K shares, representing an increase of 37.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 95.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,486K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,873K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 11,643K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,523K shares, representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.