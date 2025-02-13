Howmet Aerospace Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates, But Q1 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.75 to $0.77 per share on revenues between $1.925 billion and $1.945 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share on revenues of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.13 to $3.21 per share on revenues between $7.93 billion and $8.13 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.21 per share on revenues of $8.06 billion for the year.

On January 27, the Board of Directors declared a 25 percent higher dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on February 25, 2025 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2025. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

