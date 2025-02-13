HOWMET AEROSPACE Earnings Results: $HWM Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOWMET AEROSPACE ($HWM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,891,000,000, missing estimates of $1,899,189,294 by $-8,189,294.
HOWMET AEROSPACE Insider Trading Activity
HOWMET AEROSPACE insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEN GIACOBBE (EVP and CFO) sold 154,909 shares for an estimated $14,960,414
- NEIL EDWARD MARCHUK (EVP, HR) sold 70,637 shares for an estimated $6,847,748
HOWMET AEROSPACE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of HOWMET AEROSPACE stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 3,139,450 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $314,729,862
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,486,649 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,964,801
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,032,552 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,300,212
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,360,482 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,795,916
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC added 1,335,553 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $133,889,188
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,027,500 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,006,875
- AMUNDI removed 1,006,089 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,035,953
HOWMET AEROSPACE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,176,343 of award payments to $HWM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510584979!FITTING,STRUCTURAL: $989,376
- 8510497473!FITTING,STRUCTURAL: $186,967
