HOWMET AEROSPACE Earnings Results: $HWM Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOWMET AEROSPACE ($HWM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,891,000,000, missing estimates of $1,899,189,294 by $-8,189,294.

HOWMET AEROSPACE Insider Trading Activity

HOWMET AEROSPACE insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN GIACOBBE (EVP and CFO) sold 154,909 shares for an estimated $14,960,414

NEIL EDWARD MARCHUK (EVP, HR) sold 70,637 shares for an estimated $6,847,748

HOWMET AEROSPACE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 473 institutional investors add shares of HOWMET AEROSPACE stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOWMET AEROSPACE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,176,343 of award payments to $HWM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

