Howmet Aerospace Authorized Additional Share Buyback; Ups Guidance Above View; Stock Up - Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) said that its Board has authorized an increase in its share repurchase program by $2 billion.

The company will also pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on August 26, to shareholders of record as of August 9. This represents a 60 percent increase from the second quarter 2024 dividend of $0.05 per share.

Looking forward, Howmet has initiated third-quarter outlook, above Street view, and also revised up its annual guidance, higher than analysts' forecast.

For the third-quarter, the firm expects adjusted earnings per share or EPS of $0.63 to $0.65, above analysts' forecast of $0.60 per share.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $1.845 billion to $1.865 billion, higher than Street view of $1.81 billion.

For the full year, Howmet now expects adjusted EPS of $2.53 to $2.57 compared with its previous expectation of $2.31 to $2.39 per share. Revenue is anticipated in the range of $7.400 billion to $7.480 billion, higher than previous outlook of $7.225 billion to $7.375 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the company to record adjusted EPS of $2.39, on revenue of $7.33 billion, for the year.

HWM was trading up by 12.25 percent at $93 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q2 Results:

Howmet Aerospace revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $266 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.880 billion from $1.648 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $266 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.880 Bln vs. $1.648 Bln last year.

