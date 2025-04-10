Markets
HWM

Howmet Aerospace Achieves #39 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Teledyne Technologies

April 10, 2025 — 01:58 pm EDT

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) has taken over the #39 spot from Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Howmet Aerospace Inc versus Teledyne Technologies Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (HWM plotted in blue; TDY plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HWM vs. TDY:

HWM,TDY Relative Performance Chart

HWM is currently trading off about 2.3%, while TDY is down about 2.1% midday Thursday.

