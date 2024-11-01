News & Insights

Howden Joinery Reveals Voting Shares Count Update

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Howden Joinery Group PLC reported its total shares with full voting rights are 549,747,389 as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine notification requirements for any changes in their shareholding. The company’s capital structure includes ordinary shares with a portion held in treasury.

