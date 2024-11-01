Howden Joinery Reveals Voting Shares Count Update

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Howden Joinery Group PLC reported its total shares with full voting rights are 549,747,389 as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine notification requirements for any changes in their shareholding. The company’s capital structure includes ordinary shares with a portion held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:HWDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.