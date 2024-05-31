Howden Joinery Reports Slight Shift in Major Holdings

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Howden Joinery Group PLC has reported a change in major holdings after BlackRock, Inc.’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights, leading to a slight decrease in their total voting rights percentage from 5.25% to 5.21%. The transaction, which occurred on May 29, 2024, resulted in BlackRock, Inc. now holding 28,715,979 voting rights within the company. This change in ownership dynamics could have implications for Howden Joinery’s stock and investor interest.

