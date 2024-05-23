News & Insights

Stocks

Howden Joinery Manager Sells Shares Worth £1.83M

May 23, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

In a notable move within Howden Joinery Group PLC, Andy Witts, a senior manager, has sold 200,000 company shares at an average price of 914.8 pence each, totaling approximately £1.83 million. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 22, 2024. This financial activity has been initially notified to the UK’s regulatory authority, as per the Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) requirements.

