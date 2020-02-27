Howden Joinery FY19 Pre-tax Profit Up 9.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax was 260.7 million pounds, up 9.3 percent from 238.5 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share increased 11.8 percent to 35.0 pence from 31.3 pence last year.

Group revenue for the year increased 4.8 percent to 1.58 billion pounds from 1.51 billion pounds last year. Revenue at Howden Joinery UK Depots rose 4.9 percent to 1.55 billion pounds.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 9.1 pence per share, giving a full year dividend of 13.0 pence per share. This compares to full-year dividend of 11.6 pence per share in 2018.

Howden Joinery said it has decided to complete the remaining 25.0 million pounds of the 50 million pounds 2019 share buyback programme in 2020 and return a further 85 million pounds to shareholders through another share purchase programme over the next two years.

Looking ahead, Howden Joinery said that Group will adopt IFRS 16 for the year to 26 December 2020. The first report under IFRS 16 will be the June 2020 half-year report, released on 23 July 2020.

The company also said that while it was aware of the economic uncertainties it faced, it remains confident in its business model for the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.