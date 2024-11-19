News & Insights

Howden Joinery Executives Show Confidence with Share Purchases

November 19, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Howden Joinery Group PLC recently announced that key executives, including CEO Andrew Livingston and CFO Paul Hayes, have purchased shares as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The shares were bought at a price of 822.5 pence each, highlighting a commitment to the company’s growth and stability. This move might signal confidence among management, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

