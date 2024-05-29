Howden Joinery Executives Invest in Company Shares

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Senior managers at Howden Joinery Group PLC have participated in the company’s Share Incentive Plan (SIP) and Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs), purchasing shares following the 2023 final dividend payment. The transactions occurred on the London Stock Exchange with shares bought at prices around 921.95 to 922.00 pence. This move demonstrates the managers’ commitment to the company by reinvesting their dividends into Howden Joinery’s stock.

