Howden Joinery Executives Boost Holdings Post-Dividend

November 25, 2024 — 12:31 pm EST

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Howden Joinery’s top executives, including CEO Andrew Livingston and CFO Paul Hayes, have recently acquired shares following the company’s interim dividend payment. The shares were purchased through the Howden Joinery Share Incentive Plan and dividend reinvestment plans, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

