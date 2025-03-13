Howden Joinery To Buy Back First Part Of Its GBP 100 Mln Share Repurchase Plan

(RTTNews) - Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L), a supplier of kitchens and joinery products, on Thursday said it decided to implement the first tranche of 100 mln pounds share buyback announced earlier.

Accordingly, the company has appointed Deutsche Numis to handle the first phase, repurchasing up to 50 million pounds of shares between March 13 and 25 February 2026. Deutsche Numis will operate independently, especially during closed periods.

The company plans to seek renewed approval at the 2025 AGM to extend the buyback. The goal is to reduce share capital, with repurchased shares either canceled or held in treasury, where they have no voting or dividend rights but may be used for employee share options.

At its 2024 AGM, shareholders had approved the repurchase of up to 54,867,335 shares, with purchases continuing until the 2025 AGM on 1 May 2025.

