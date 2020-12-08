Markets
SIRI

Howard Stern To Continue To Host The Howard Stern Show For SiriusXM For Next Five Years

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) said Howard Stern and SiriusXM have reached a new agreement under which the broadcaster will continue to produce and host The Howard Stern Show exclusively for SiriusXM for the next five years. The Howard Stern archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.

"Howard's home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms," said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular