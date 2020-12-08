Howard Stern To Continue To Host The Howard Stern Show For SiriusXM For Next Five Years

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) said Howard Stern and SiriusXM have reached a new agreement under which the broadcaster will continue to produce and host The Howard Stern Show exclusively for SiriusXM for the next five years. The Howard Stern archive of audio and video will continue to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.

"Howard's home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms," said Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM.

