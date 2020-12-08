Howard Stern Signs 5-Year Extension With Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) has nailed down its top star for another half-decade. The company announced Monday that it has signed Howard Stern to a five-year extension, under which the famous broadcaster will continue to host The Howard Stern Show. The program has been broadcast on SiriusXM satellite radio since the beginning of 2006.

The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

In addition to being the home of the commentary and interview show, which is broadcast live on weekdays, Sirius XM will also hold a license for Stern's video and audio archive for a period of seven years. The company hinted it will leverage such material in its ever-widening slate of offerings, although it did not cite any specific plans.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Howard's home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SiriusXM in recent years, too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms," the company quoted CEO Jim Meyer as saying.

Ever quotable, Stern said of his show that "despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving."

"I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again," he added. "With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about."

While numerous celebrities frequently make guest appearances on various SiriusXM channels, none have the history and the constant presence of Stern and his crew. He is by far its biggest star, and the company will surely benefit from locking him in for another five years.

On Tuesday, shares of Sirius XM closed 1.4% higher, trouncing the gain of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Sirius XM Radio

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sirius XM Radio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sirius XM Radio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.