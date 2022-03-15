Markets
Howard Hughes To Buy Back $250 Mln Shares - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC), a developer of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved a $250 million share buyback program.

This is the second buyback in recent months for the company, following November's announcement of another $250 million stock repurchase.

David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the stock buyback follows the company's recent fourth quarter report of the best results in the history of the company.

