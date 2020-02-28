Howard Hughes Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 28, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.howardhughes.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-883-0383 (US) or 1-412-902-6506 (International) with passcode 2190281.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode 10137532.

