Howard Hughes Names Correne Loeffler As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced Thursday that Correne Loeffler has been appointed to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective April 19, 2021. Loeffler succeeds David O'Reilly, who held the position since joining HHC in 2016.

O'Reilly has continued to hold the position on an interim basis since being appointed HHC's Chief Executive Officer in December 2020.

Prior to joining HHC, Loeffler served as the CFO of Whiting Petroleum Corp. and Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for the Callon Petroleum Co. She also served as Callon's Interim CFO after serving for a decade at JPMorgan Securities. She also held positions at Bank of America and Accenture.

