Howard Hughes Just Got a New $11 Million Investor. Is the $82 Stock Undervalued?

Key Points

Connecticut-based H/2 Credit Manager acquired 140,268 HHH shares last quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $11.19 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

This was a new position for the fund.

On February 17, 2026, Connecticut-based H/2 Credit Manager disclosed a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH), acquiring 140,268 shares in an estimated $11.19 million trade.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, H/2 Credit Manager LP established a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings by acquiring 140,268 shares. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $11.19 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price movement.

What else to know

Top five holdings post-filing: NYSE:VRE: $81.44 million (17.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:DHC: $72.35 million (15.8% of AUM) NYSE:RLJ: $71.39 million (15.6% of AUM) NYSE:INN: $44.45 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:DRH: $36.51 million (8.0% of AUM)

As of February 19, 2026, HHH shares were priced at $82.25, up 12% over the last year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 19, 2026) $82.25 Revenue (TTM) $1.75 billion Net income (TTM) $197.70 million One-year price change 12%

Company snapshot

Howard Hughes Holdings develops, owns, and operates diversified real estate assets, including retail, office, multi-family, and master planned communities across major U.S. markets.

The firm generates revenue through property leasing, land sales, residential and commercial development, and event management, with a focus on long-term value creation in mixed-use communities.

It serves homebuilders, commercial tenants, and residential buyers, targeting both institutional and individual clients in high-growth metropolitan regions.

Howard Hughes Holdings is a leading U.S. real estate developer and operator with a diversified portfolio spanning operating assets, master planned communities, and strategic developments. The company leverages its integrated platform to create large-scale, mixed-use environments that drive recurring income and long-term asset appreciation.

What this transaction means for investors

Howard Hughes just closed out 2025 with record Master Planned Communities earnings before tax (EBT) of $476 million (up 36% year over year) and total operating assets NOI of $276 million, up 8% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating cash flow reached $446 million, even after a normalization in condo gross profit.



Also important to note: This is not a pure office bet; it’s a recurring income machine that’s now layered with a pending $2.1 billion acquisition of Vantage that begins the pivot toward a diversified holding company. In a portfolio already heavy in lodging and residential REIT exposure, adding HHH tilts toward long-duration development upside rather than just stabilized yield. Shares are up 12% over the past year, but intrinsic value growth is being driven by acreage monetization, condo backlog, and leasing spreads.



For long-term investors, the key question is simple: Can management continue converting land into compounding cash flow per share? So far, the answer looks credible, and that might be why analysts seem to be bullish, with the firm's average one-year price target of about $96 being solidly above current levels.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Howard Hughes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.