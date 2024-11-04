Howard Hughes Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Howard Hughes Holdings ( (HHH) ) has issued an update.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. reported a robust financial performance in Q3 2024, marked by a record $145 million EBT in Master Planned Communities due to a 184% rise in residential land sales. The company also achieved an 8% increase in Operating Assets NOI, driven by strong demand in office and multi-family sectors. With strategic developments progressing well, including the completion of Victoria Place and new projects like The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Howard Hughes has upgraded its full-year guidance, signaling promising growth prospects.

