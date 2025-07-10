Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Earnings on August 6 and Host Conference Call on August 7

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will announce Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025, with a conference call on August 7.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter earnings for 2025 on August 6, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website prior to the call, which can be accessed via a live webcast. Participants wishing to ask questions are encouraged to register in advance to receive dial-in information and a PIN for the live call. An on-demand replay of the call will also be available on the website for one year post-event. Howard Hughes Holdings, traded as HHH on the NYSE, is engaged in the ownership, management, and development of various real estate assets in the U.S., focusing on master planned communities and innovative placemaking.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the second quarter earnings release and conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.



The scheduled earnings release and conference call allow investors to stay informed about the company's financial performance and strategic direction.



The availability of an on-demand replay of theearnings callfor one year ensures that stakeholders can access important information at their convenience.



Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s extensive and strategically positioned portfolio of properties reflects its strong market position and potential for growth in the real estate sector.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the second quarter earnings release may indicate that investors are awaiting financial performance updates, which could imply previous concerns about the company's profitability or market position.

The lack of specific financial guidance or forecasts in the press release could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.

The scheduled date for earnings release after market close might suggest that the company anticipates a substantial impact on stock prices based on the upcoming financial results.

FAQ

When will Howard Hughes Holdings release its Q2 earnings for 2025?

Howard Hughes Holdings will release its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings callwebcast?

Listeners can access theearnings callvia a live webcast on the Investors section of the Howard Hughes website.

Can I ask questions during theearnings call

Yes, registrants can participate in the question and answer session via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s registration webpage.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

An on-demand replay of theearnings callwill be available on the company's website for one year after the live call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HHH Insider Trading Activity

$HHH insiders have traded $HHH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE MIGUEL BUSTAMANTE (President, Nevada) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $49,000

$HHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $HHH stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HHH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HHH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

$HHH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HHH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $76.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Howard Hughes Holdings Inc







.



(NYSE: HHH) (“the Company” or “Howard Hughes”) announced today that the Company will release 2025 second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after the market closes and will hold its second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's





website





prior to the conference call.





Please visit the Howard Hughes





website





to listen to theearnings callvia a live webcast. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s





earnings call registration





webpage. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Company’s





website





immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year.







About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.







Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC). Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Merriweather District in Columbia, Maryland. HHC’s portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, HHC is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.







Media Relations:







Cristina Carlson





Howard Hughes







cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com











646-822-6910





Francis McGill





Pershing Square







McGill@persq.com







212-909-2455











Investor Relations:









investorrelations@howardhughes.com











281-929-7700



