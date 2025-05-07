Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. to Host Live Session on Strategic Transformation Following $900M Investment from Pershing Square

HHH executives will discuss company transformation and investment strategy during a live public session on May 8.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) has announced a live Spaces session on X scheduled for May 8 at 11:05 AM ET, featuring Chairman Bill Ackman, CIO Ryan Israel, and CEO David O’Reilly. This session will discuss the company's transformation into a diversified holding company following Pershing Square Holdco, L.P.'s $900 million investment. The event is open to the public, allowing participants to engage directly with the leadership team. This session will follow HHH's first quarterearnings call which takes place earlier that morning. The company, which operates a significant real estate portfolio through its subsidiary, aims to acquire controlling interests in various growth-oriented public and private companies as part of its new business strategy.

Potential Positives

HHH has secured a significant $900 million investment from Pershing Square, enhancing its financial position for future growth.

The upcoming X Spaces session will publicly discuss HHH’s new business strategy to transform into a diversified holding company, which could attract investor interest.

The event offers an open platform for dialogue with leadership, fostering transparency and engagement with investors and the public.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on a $900 million investment from Pershing Square may raise concerns about HHH's financial stability and long-term viability without external funding.

Plans to transform into a diversified holding company could indicate a shift in strategy that may not align with existing investors' expectations, potentially leading to uncertainty among shareholders.

The reliance on social media platforms like X for investor communications could be viewed as a less formal approach to engaging with stakeholders, raising concerns about the professionalism and reliability of information shared.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the live Spaces session on May 8, 2025?

The session will discuss HHH's transformation into a diversified holding company following Pershing Square's $900 million investment.

Who will be speaking at the X Spaces session?

Chairman Bill Ackman, CIO Ryan Israel, and CEO David O’Reilly will host the session.

When does the HHH Q1earnings calltake place?

Theearnings callbegins at 10:00 AM ET on May 8, 2025, before the Spaces session.

How can I participate in the question and answer session?

You can participate by pre-registering on HHH’searnings callregistration webpage to join via telephone.

Where can I follow HHH for updates?

Investors can follow @BillAckman and @HowardHughesHQ on X for the latest information about HHH.

HHH Chairman Bill Ackman, CIO Ryan Israel, and CEO David O’Reilly to Discuss Transformation of HHH into a Diversified Holding Company Following $900M Pershing Square Investment













X Spaces Session at 11:05 AM ET Follows





10 AM ET





Howard Hughes





Q1 Investor Call









THE WOODLANDS, Texas and NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) today announced that following Monday’s announcement of Pershing Square Holdco, L.P.’s (“Pershing Square”) $900 million investment in the company, HHH Chairman Bill Ackman, CIO Ryan Israel, and CEO David O’Reilly will host a live Spaces session on X on Thursday, May 8 at 11:05 AM ET.





The event will introduce the newly expanded business strategy for Howard Hughes Holdings, which will enable HHH to become a diversified holding company by acquiring controlling stakes in high-quality, durable growth public and private operating companies. The Town Hall format on X will be open to the public and provide the opportunity for participants to ask questions and engage in dialogue with the company.





The X Spaces session will be available at



https://x.com/BillAckman



.





The Spaces session at 11:05 AM ET will follow Howard Hughes Holdings’ 2025 first quarterearnings call which begins that morning at 10:00 AM ET. To listen to the HHHearnings callvia a live webcast, please visit the



Howard Hughes website



. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s



earnings call registration



webpage.





HHH may provide information to the public via X from @BillAckman, the official account of HHH Chairman Bill Ackman, and @HowardHughesHQ, the official account of HHH. Investors should follow both accounts for information about HHH.







About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.







Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC). Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia



®



in Maryland; The Woodlands



®



, Bridgeland



®



and The Woodlands Hills



®



in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin



®



in Las Vegas; Ward Village



®



in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. HHC’s portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, HHC is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit



www.howardhughes.com



.







About Pershing Square Holdco, L.P. and Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.



(“PSCM”)









Pershing Square is the parent holding company of PSCM, a New York-based SEC-registered investment advisor.







Safe Harbor Statement







Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “enables,” “realize,” “plan,” “intend,” “assume,” “transform” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.







Contacts:









Media Relations







Cristina Carlson





Howard Hughes







cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com







347-454-4259





Francis McGill





Pershing Square







McGill@persq.com







212-909-2455







Investor Relations







Eric Holcomb





Howard Hughes









eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com









281-475-2144



