Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Extends Standstill Agreement with Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. to April 2025

Howard Hughes Holdings extends its standstill agreement with Pershing Square until April 7, 2025, with no assured outcomes.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced an extension of its standstill agreement with Pershing Square Capital Management L.P., which will now remain effective until April 7, 2025, unless further extended. The company has not committed to any specific outcomes from the ongoing discussions and will refrain from additional comments until deemed necessary. Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor, while Hogan Lovells and Richards, Layton & Finger are providing legal counsel. Howard Hughes Holdings is known for its diverse portfolio of real estate including master-planned communities across the U.S., and it emphasizes its commitment to innovative placemaking and design excellence. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE under the ticker HHH.

Potential Positives

The extension of the standstill agreement with Pershing Square indicates ongoing negotiations, which may lead to constructive outcomes for the company.

The involvement of Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor suggests that the company is taking strategic steps to navigate its discussions with Pershing Square effectively.

The announcement reinforces Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.'s strong positioning in the real estate market, highlighting its diverse and award-winning portfolio that could attract investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights uncertainty regarding discussions with Pershing Square Capital Management, indicating that there is no assurance of a positive outcome from the extended standstill agreement.

The ongoing involvement of multiple legal and financial advisors suggests potential complexities and challenges in the company's current dealings, which may create concern among investors.

The cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements imply that there are inherent risks that could significantly affect future performance, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the extension date for the standstill agreement with Pershing Square?

The standstill agreement with Pershing Square is extended until April 7, 2025.

Who is providing financial advice to Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.?

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

What are the main services offered by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate across the U.S.

Where are some key locations of Howard Hughes Holdings' developments?

The company has notable developments in Downtown Columbia, The Woodlands, Summerlin, and Ward Village, among others.

How is Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. recognized in the real estate sector?

HHH is recognized for its commitment to design excellence and its strong real estate platform in the industry.

$HHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $HHH stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (the “Company” or “HHH”) today announced an extension to the previously announced standstill agreement with Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. (“Pershing Square”). The standstill agreement will now remain in effect until April 7, 2025, unless further extended.





There can be no assurance that discussions with Pershing Square will result in any particular outcome, and HHH does not intend to comment further on these matters until HHH determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.





Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. are acting as legal counsel.







About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.







Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia



®



in Maryland; The Woodlands



®



, Bridgeland



®



and The Woodlands Hills



®



in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin



®



in Las Vegas; Ward Village



®



in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit



www.howardhughes.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “enables,” “realize,” “plan,” “intend,” “assume,” “transform” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.







Contacts:







Media Relations





Andrew Siegel / Lyle Weston





Joele Frank





212-355-4449





Investor Relations





Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations





eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com



