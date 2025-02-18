Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management

Howard Hughes Holdings received a revised acquisition proposal from Pershing Square, pending evaluation by its Special Committee.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced that its Board of Directors received a revised acquisition proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management. This follows a previous proposal submitted by Pershing Square in January 2025, which sparked the formation of a Special Committee of independent directors to evaluate potential transactions. On February 13, Pershing Square presented the revised proposal during a meeting with the Special Committee, which is now tasked with assessing this new offer. No negotiations have taken place yet, and stockholders are not required to take any action at this time. The proposal is contingent on the finalization of agreements and approval from both the Special Committee and the Board. The company, which operates a significant portfolio of real estate, will not comment further until any new developments arise.

Potential Positives

Receipt of a revised proposal from Pershing Square, indicating ongoing interest and potential value for HHH shareholders.

The formation of a Special Committee of independent directors to evaluate proposals, demonstrating a commitment to corporate governance and due diligence.

The engagement of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as a financial advisor, which suggests a strategic approach to any potential acquisition discussions.

Potential Negatives

The Board has not engaged in negotiations with Pershing Square regarding any of its proposals, indicating potential indecision or lack of direction in responding to market interest.

The absence of a definitive agreement or commitment to pursue the Revised Proposal may cause uncertainty among investors about the company's future strategy.

The company has stated there can be no assurance that it will pursue the proposed transaction, which may lead to concerns about its ability to capitalize on strategic opportunities.

FAQ

What is the recent proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management?

Pershing Square submitted a Revised Proposal to acquire Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., replacing their Initial Proposal from January 2025.

Is the Special Committee negotiating with Pershing Square?

No, the Special Committee has not engaged in negotiations regarding Pershing Square's proposals at this time.

Will the Revised Proposal require shareholder approval?

No, the Revised Proposal does not contemplate a shareholder vote on the proposed transaction.

What is the role of Morgan Stanley in this process?

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the financial advisor to the Special Committee of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Where can I find more information on the Revised Proposal?

The Revised Proposal materials are included in the Schedule 13D/A filed by Pershing Square and are publicly available via the U.S. SEC.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (the “Company” or “HHH”) today confirmed the Board’s receipt of a revised proposal (the “Revised Proposal”) from Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. (“Pershing Square”).





As previously announced on August 8, 2024, the Howard Hughes Board of Directors formed a Special Committee, comprised of independent directors, in response to interest expressed by Pershing Square in exploring a possible transaction. On January 13, 2025, Pershing Square submitted an unsolicited acquisition proposal (the “Initial Proposal”) to HHH.





Subsequent to submitting the Initial Proposal and prior to engaging in any substantive discussions with the Special Committee, Pershing Square submitted a new unsolicited proposal and requested a meeting with the Special Committee to discuss this proposal. The Special Committee met with Pershing Square’s representatives on February 13, 2025, to provide an audience to and ask clarifying questions of Pershing Square. At that meeting, Pershing Square presented the Revised Proposal, indicating that this proposal replaces the Initial Proposal. On February 18, 2025, Pershing Square made public the Revised Proposal at the request of the Special Committee.





To date, the Special Committee has not engaged in any negotiations with Pershing Square regarding any of its proposals, nor has it come to any determination regarding any of Pershing Square’s proposals. The Special Committee will now evaluate the Revised Proposal and determine the appropriate course of action and process. No action is required by HHH stockholders at this time.





The Revised Proposal is conditioned on, among other things, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, as well as approval and recommendation of the proposal by the Special Committee and approval by the HHH Board of Directors. The Revised Proposal does not contemplate a shareholder vote on the proposed transaction.





There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue this proposed transaction or any other strategic outcome, and HHH does not intend to comment further on this matter unless and until further disclosure is determined to be appropriate or necessary.





The Revised Proposal materials are included in the Schedule 13D/A filed by Pershing Square, which is publicly available with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be found



here



.





Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee, and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. are acting as legal counsel.







About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.







Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia



®



in Maryland; The Woodlands



®



, Bridgeland



®



and The Woodlands Hills



®



in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin



®



in Las Vegas; Ward Village



®



in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit



www.howardhughes.com



.







Contacts:







Media Relations





Andrew Siegel / Lyle Weston





Joele Frank





212-355-4449





Investor Relations





Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144





Senior Vice President, Investor Relations







eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com





