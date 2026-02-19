Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) reported $624.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 36.5%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $3.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was -67.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Master Planned Community land sales : $117.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.3%.

: $117.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.3%. Revenues- Condominium rights and unit sales : $369.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $388.63 million.

: $369.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $388.63 million. Revenues- Strategic Developments Segment : $371.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $388.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.5%.

: $371.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $388.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.5%. Revenues- Operating Assets Segment : $117.94 million compared to the $114.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $117.94 million compared to the $114.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenues- Master Planned Communities Segment : $135.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +51.4%.

: $135.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $110.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +51.4%. Segment EBT- Master Planned Communities: $105.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.54 million.

Here is how Howard Hughes Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Howard Hughes Holdings here>>>

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.