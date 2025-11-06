Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20%. Revenues are expected to be $331.53 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Howard Hughes Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Master Planned Community land sales' to reach $199.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Operating Assets Segment' should arrive at $114.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Master Planned Communities Segment' to come in at $217.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings have experienced a change of -5.2% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HHH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

