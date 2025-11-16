Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Price Target Increased by 12.92% to 104.04

The average one-year price target for Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) has been revised to $104.04 / share. This is an increase of 12.92% from the prior estimate of $92.14 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $111.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from the latest reported closing price of $85.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howard Hughes Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHH is 0.21%, an increase of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 56,751K shares. The put/call ratio of HHH is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 18,852K shares representing 31.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pershing Square Holdco holds 9,000K shares representing 15.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,215K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHH by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,086K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHH by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHH by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.