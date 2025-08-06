Howard Hughes (HHH) Q2 EPS Falls 123%

Key Points GAAP revenue and diluted earnings per share fell well below analyst estimates in Q2 2025, primarily due to a large non-cash loss on the sale of receivables.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH), a leading developer of master planned communities and mixed-use real estate, reported earnings for Q2 FY2025 on August 6, 2025. The headline news from the release was a significant miss on traditional accounting metrics, with GAAP revenue and diluted earnings per share both falling well short of Wall Street estimates due to a sizable non-cash charge tied to the accelerated sale of MUD receivables. Reported GAAP diluted earnings per share was $(0.22), considerably below the $0.76 expected, and GAAP revenue reached $35 million compared to the $284.11 million estimate. Despite these headline misses, the quarter saw strong operational performance in the core business: net operating income from operating assets (non-GAAP) hit a record, cash levels improved dramatically, and management raised full-year guidance for key operational and financial measures. The period was marked by robust pricing in land sales, successful strategic investment activity, and expanded plans for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (GAAP) $(0.22) $0.76 $0.95 (123.2 %) Revenue (GAAP) N/A $284.11 million N/A N/A Total Operating Assets Net Operating Income $68.9 million $65.4 million 5.4 % MPC EBT $102.4 million $123.2 million (17.0 %)

Business Overview and Key Areas of Focus

Howard Hughes operates as a major real estate development and management company, specializing in master planned communities (MPCs). These are large-scale, mixed-use neighborhoods integrating homes, offices, shopping centers, parks, and entertainment over thousands of acres. Its projects include Summerlin in Nevada, The Woodlands and Bridgeland in Texas, and Ward Village in Hawai'i. These assets generate value through residential and commercial land sales and ongoing income from rental properties.

The company’s focus centers on five core pillars for success: converting its vast land bank into high-value sales, launching and leasing strategic commercial and residential developments, maintaining ample financial flexibility, pursuing sustainable and community-oriented development (environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, practices), and leveraging a strong competitive position in a consolidating real estate marketplace. Recent priorities have included expanding recurring income from rental and retail assets, investing in vertical projects like condo towers, and executing on a new holding company structure with increased capital for external growth.

Quarterly Highlights and Developments

The second quarter was defined by both technical accounting impacts and strong business trends. The most significant item affecting results was a non-cash GAAP loss of $48.2 million from the sale of MUD receivables—a transaction that generated $180 million in immediate cash for debt paydown and working capital.

In master planned communities, revenue generation benefited from record premium pricing, with the average price per residential acre sold reaching $1.35 million, even as volumes fell to 111 acres from 164 acres in the prior year. The residential acres sold dipped to 111, down from 164 a year earlier, which led to MPC segment earnings before taxes (GAAP) of $102.4 million—a 17% decrease driven by the timing of land sales. However, the average price per acre jumped to $1.35 million, up 29% year-over-year. HHH's executive team pointed out new record prices in critical projects: Summerlin's wide parcels at $1.6 million per acre, and Bridgeland lots at $648,000 per acre, both achieved during the quarter. Sales volumes are expected to rebound in the second half, with guidance for full-year MPC EBT raised from $375 million to $430 million, reflecting confidence in the sales backlog.

Operational assets delivered solid growth. Net operating income (non-GAAP) was $68.9 million, up 5.2% from the prior year’s $65.4 million, driven mainly by office and multifamily property leasing. Office properties contributed $35.2 million in net operating income, a 6% year-over-year boost, with 208,000 square feet of new or expanded leases signed and an 89% lease rate. The multifamily portfolio saw net operating income rise 19% to $16.9 million with occupancy at 97%. Retail net operating income dropped by 7% to $13.4 million, but on a stabilized basis that segment remained 96% leased. HHH's acquisition of the vacant 10101 Woodloch Forest Drive added redevelopment potential for future commercial expansion in The Woodlands.

In strategic developments, condominium projects in Ward Village and The Woodlands kept up momentum. The company secured 17 condo unit pre-sales valued at $35.2 million in future revenue, and flagship towers like The Launiu reached 67% pre-sold status. Ulana is 100% pre-sold, and The Park Ward Village is 97% pre-sold. Although HHH did not recognize any condo profits from certain workforce housing towers, market-rate developments continued to drive higher-value revenue and support future performance, with no gross profit expected from the Ulana workforce housing project.

The company ended the quarter with $1.44 billion in cash and cash equivalents, up from $596 million at December 31, 2024. Much of this increase came from the $900 million equity investment by Pershing Square during the quarter, which also brought a shift toward a holding company model. This strategic change aims to use the balance sheet to pursue acquisitions in both real estate and other sectors while maintaining a foundation in the core master planned communities. Debt maturity management, including bridging loans and a reduction in near-term debt maturities, increased flexibility and reduced risk going forward.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Management raised its outlook for FY2025, increasing the full-year target for adjusted operating cash flow to $410 million, a $60 million upward revision. The expected full-year MPC EBT is now projected to be $430 million, an increase of $55 million from prior guidance. Net operating income for operating assets is now expected to hit $267 million, $5 million higher than previous guidance. Condo revenue guidance remains at $375 million, driven entirely by the closing of units at Ulana, from which the company does not expect to recognize any gross profit. General and administrative expenses (cash G&A, excluding non-cash stock compensation and severance expense) are expected to sit at a midpoint of $81 million for the full year, reflecting an advisory fee paid to Pershing Square and cost reduction efforts.

The company's leadership provided no formal forward guidance around specific acquisitions or dividends. HHH does not currently pay a dividend. Looking into future periods, management emphasized the importance of execution on the backlog of high-value land and condo sales, stability in recurring income streams, and disciplined capital allocation as it transitions to a more diversified holding company approach. Key areas for investors to watch include delivery of large-scale projects, pace of land sales in its core communities, and initial moves into new sectors under the Pershing Square strategy.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

