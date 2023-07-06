Howard Hughes (HHC) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 113.90

The average one-year price target for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) has been revised to 113.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 108.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.80% from the latest reported closing price of 78.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howard Hughes. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHC is 0.25%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 53,917K shares. The put/call ratio of HHC is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 15,985K shares representing 32.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,895K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,635K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,249K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 42.10% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,163K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,104K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHC by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Background Information

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai?i. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities.

