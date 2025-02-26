HOWARD HUGHES Earnings Results: $HHH Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOWARD HUGHES ($HHH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $3.25 per share, beating estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $983,590,000, beating estimates of $944,350,000 by $39,240,000.
HOWARD HUGHES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of HOWARD HUGHES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP added 443,963 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,149,633
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 349,236 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,863,233
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 346,647 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,664,087
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 269,402 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,722,401
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 238,137 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,317,498
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 219,514 shares (+235.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,885,016
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 209,217 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,092,971
